COVID-19 Live Updates: Heathrow Warns of Chaos as UK Set to Force Hotel Quarantine on Travellers

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has now topped 108.5 million, while the overall death toll from the coronavirus is over 2.39 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US tops the list of the most affected countries, with 27.5 million infected and 480,000 fatalities. It is followed by India (10.88 million cases, 155,000 deaths) and Brazil (9.7 million cases and a death toll of over 237,000), while Mexico has the third-highest death toll with over 172,000 and almost 2 million infected.
In the meantime, numerous countries have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strains that originated in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil.
04:39
Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Saturday, CDC says 50,641,884 doses have been administered. According to CDC, 13,082,172 people in the US have received two vaccine doses.
04:36
At Least 6,114 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Germany
04:32
Heathrow Warns of Chaos as UK Set to Force Hotel Quarantine on Travellers
The UK’s largest airport has warned the government that it is not ready to roll out a new scheme to force travellers to quarantine in hotels due to "significant gaps" in the regulations.
"We have been working hard with the government to try to ensure the successful implementation of the policy from Monday, but some significant gaps remain and we are yet to receive the necessary reassurances... We will continue to work collaboratively with the government over the weekend but ministers must ensure there is adequate resources and appropriate protocols in place for each step of the full end-to-end process from aircraft to hotel to avoid compromising the safety of passengers and those working at the airport", a Heathrow spokesman noted.
