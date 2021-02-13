4.7-Magnitude Quake Rattles Armenia's Capital Yerevan, EMSC Says

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has struck 13 kilometres south of Yerevan, Armenia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Saturday. The quake was registered at 11:29:24.3 UTC at a depth of 2 kilometres.
Local emergency services, however, said the tremor was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the seismic event.
According to Sputnik Armenia, residents of high-rise apartment buildings evacuated their blocks after the aftershocks.
