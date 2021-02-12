'Can't Stand Up to China': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Gov't of Ceding Indian Territory to Beijing

One day after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a breakthrough in the nine-month old border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government questioning why the government has given some territory to China.
In a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi pointed out that the aforementioned agreement will see Indian troops stationed at Finger 3 instead of Finger 4, asking, "Why has Modi given up our territory to the Chinese?"
"The prime minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese...He is betraying the sacrifice of our Army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it", Gandhi said while addressing a Friday press conference on the matter.
Rajnath Singh: The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area of #Pangong to east of Finger 8.Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 of the lake. pic.twitter.com/Fnu3dcm43D— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) February 12, 2021
Rahul Gandhi also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not speaking in parliament about the "most important strategic area – Depsang Plains – from where China had entered".
The Indian defence minister had earlier assured his fellow countrymen that India has not conceded anything in the talks with China. "India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone", he said.
The nine-month standoff started when Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a brief duel over a patrolling disagreement in Pangong Tso. New Delhi accused Beijing of erecting permanent infrastructure on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control while China came forward with similar allegations against India.
Tensions, however, escalated as frequent physical altercations ensued between the troops at different locations, including one in the Galwan Valley last June in which at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.
All comments
Show new comments (0)