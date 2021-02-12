Register
12 February 2021
    An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

    'Can't Stand Up to China': Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Gov't of Ceding Indian Territory to Beijing

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    World
    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced that India and China had reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated, and verifiable" manner.

    One day after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced a breakthrough in the nine-month old border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government questioning why the government has given some territory to China.

    In a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi pointed out that the aforementioned agreement will see Indian troops stationed at Finger 3 instead of Finger 4, asking, "Why has Modi given up our territory to the Chinese?"

    "The prime minister is a coward who cannot stand up to the Chinese...He is betraying the sacrifice of our Army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it", Gandhi said while addressing a Friday press conference on the matter.

    A T-72B3 tank operated by a crew
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Tanks, Troops Returning to Permanent Bases as Disengagment Between India, China Begins - Video
    The Line of Actual Control (LAC) passes through the lake Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh which is marked by Fingers 1 to 8. India controls the western portion of the 45-km lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. India has traditionally stationed its troops at Finger 4 and patrolled up to Finger 8, where it claims the LAC is. However, China lays claim up to Finger 4. As per the agreement reached between the two countries on 10 February, patrolling between Finger 4 and Finger 8 will be temporarily suspended.

    ​Rahul Gandhi also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not speaking in parliament about the "most important strategic area – Depsang Plains – from where China had entered".

    The Indian defence minister had earlier assured his fellow countrymen that India has not conceded anything in the talks with China. "India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone", he said.

    The nine-month standoff started when Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a brief duel over a patrolling disagreement in Pangong Tso. New Delhi accused Beijing of erecting permanent infrastructure on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control while China came forward with similar allegations against India.

    Tensions, however, escalated as frequent physical altercations ensued between the troops at different locations, including one in the Galwan Valley last June in which at least 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

     

