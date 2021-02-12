Register
04:25 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile device in Philadelphia

    Facebook Limits Distribution of Myanmar Military Content Following Coup

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081762735_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f8f7f5a5832b2d5b5b266f817d015780.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102121082051003-facebook-limits-distribution-of-myanmar-military-content-following-coup/

    In early February, the Myanmar military moved to overthrow the country's democratically-elected government and seize power, also declaring a year-long state of emergency and detaining prominent political figures, including the State Counselor.

    Facebook announced on Thursday that it will restrict the distribution of all Myanmar military [Tatmadaw] content on its social media platform, arguing that Tatmadaw continues to "spread misinformation".

    Profiles of military leaders and content created by them will not be promoted in line with Facebook's "global policies on repeat offenders of misinformation". The measures will particularly apply to accounts like the Tatmadaw Information Team’s Facebook Page and Tatmadaw spokesperson Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun.

    The ability of government agencies in Myanmar to request that Facebook remove content via its "normal channels reserved for authorities around the world" will be suspended as well.

    "Simultaneously, we are protecting content, including political speech, that allows the people of Myanmar to express themselves and to show the world what is transpiring inside their country", Facebook stated.

    The social media platform also announced measures against those who incite violence, promote hate speech, spread "misinformation claiming that there was widespread fraud or foreign interference in Myanmar’s November election" or call to bring weapons to any location in the country.

    "We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in Myanmar, and are in close communication with governments, institutions and non-governmental organizations that care deeply about Myanmar’s future", the company added. "We are also monitoring the impact of sanctions that are likely to be imposed in the coming days, and exploring additional measures that we will share soon."

    Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. in this still image obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / KYAW SOE THET
    Myanmar State Counsellor Aide, At Least 4 Senior Figures Reportedly Arrested Overnight
    After the Myanmar military on 1 February overthrew the country's democratically-elected government  and detained prominent political figures including State Councellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, many nations expressed condemnation of the coup and restricted their ties with the country, while the United States introduced sanctions against eight Myanmar military generals and three entities.

    For several days, Myanmar saw massive protests against the military coup, with thousands of demonstrators demanding the release of those detained and clashing with police.

    Tatmadaw carried out the coup after repeatedly accusing the National League for Democracy (NLD) of election fraud, after the party won the November 2020 general election in a landslide.

    Related:

    Mass Protests Against Military Takeover in Yangon, Myanmar
    Global Pressure on Myanmar Military Over Coup Grows as States Cut Ties, Freeze Country's Assets
    US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 3 Entities
    Tags:
    military, Facebook, coup, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the Mandalorian.
    Cancelled for Her Convictions: Lucasfilm Axes Mandalorian Star Gina Carano
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse