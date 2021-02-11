Science Fiction? 'End of World' May Emanate From B-2 Bomber, Netizen Claims

Last Sunday, a B-2 aircraft, along with B-1B and B-52 bombers, took part in a flyover during the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The website The Drive has published a series of photos with a US strategic stealth bomber B-2 Spirit, described by the news outlet as "the most alien-looking of all" modern-day American bombers.

One of the images "provides an angle on the B-2's underside that looks like science fiction, giving us an incredibly intimate view of all the different taped seams, serrated doors, flush-mounted air sensors, and access points that make up the stealth bomber's seemingly smooth underbelly", The Drive reported.

A Twitter user nicknamed @jkratty was quick to comment on the publication as he photoshopped a red arrow and an inscription, saying "End of [the] world goes here", pointing to what looked like a closed hatch of the B-2's interior compartment, designed to store nuclear-tipped bombs.

Another netizen noted that "there will be no winner in any conflict with nuclear weapon, because any human will die in 2 or 3 years".

The warplane's "science fiction"-like photos were published shortly before the B-2, together with strategic B-1B and B-52 bombers flew over a stadium in Tampa, Florida where the Super Bowl took place last Sunday.

The flyover was part of a show that required pilots from three separate bases – Whiteman AFB in Missouri, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota, and Minot AFB in North Dakota, to join up over the Gulf of Mexico, just outside Tampa airspace, before proceeding to the stadium at just the right moment.

The US Air Force touts the B-2 Spirit as a multi-role bomber capable of firing both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its stealth characteristics make it difficult to detect with conventional infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual, and radar systems.

The B-2, as well as the B-1B and the B-52 are known for conducting bombing missions in a spate of countries, including the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, with the B-52s old enough to take part in the bombing of Vietnam as well.