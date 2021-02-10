US Guided Missile Destroyers, Turkish Frigates Conduct Drills in Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter and a US Navy P-8A from Patrol Squadron 46 participated in joint air and surface exercises with Turkish frigates Orucreis and Turgutreis and two Turkish F-16 fighters alongside reconnaissance aircraft in the Black Sea," the release said.
The US Navy ships and aircraft joined Turkish maritime forces in an integrated surface, air, and subsurface warfare exercise suggested to to "enhance tactical proficiency of ships and aircraft through precision command, control and communication," the Sixth Fleet said.
“We welcome this opportunity for American Navy ships USS Donald Cook and USS Porter to conduct exercises with the Turkish armed forces in the Black Sea. As NATO Allies, we share a commitment to peace and stability in Europe and the Middle East," the US ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, said in the release.
The warships hunted for a simulated submarine in their joint exercise, working with the US P-8 Poseidon, the release added.
