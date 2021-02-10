Register
03:14 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Image captures debris found at the crash site of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran, Iran.

    Canada Reportedly Reviewing Iran Official Recording on Flight PS752 Being Intentionally Hit

    Wikimedia Commons Via Fars News Agency/Mahdi Khanlari
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081615269_0:154:1500:998_1200x675_80_0_0_403153533a7f08399c7dc2476f5e6c60.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102101082031110-canada-reviewing-iran-official-recording-on-flight-ps752-being-intentionally-hit---reports/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian officials are reviewing a secret audio allegedly of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussing the possibility that Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 may have been intentionally brought down, state broadcaster CBC reported.

    The official, identified by CBC sources as Zarif, said that there are a "thousand possibilities" to explain the jet downing, including the distinct possibility of a premeditated attack by infiltrators, the report said based on a recording provided by unnamed sources on Tuesday.

    "Even if you assume that it was an organized intentional act, they would never tell us or anyone else," the alleged official said in Farsi as quoted and translated by the CBC. "There would have been two to three people who did this. And it's not at all unlikely. They could have been infiltrators. There are a thousand possibilities. Maybe it was really because of the war and it was the radar."

    The alleged official also said that the Iranian government is unlikely to ever disclose the truth concerning the downing of flight PS752, the report said.

    "There are reasons that they will never be revealed," the alleged official said. "They won't tell us, nor anyone else, because if they do it will open some doors into the defense systems of the country that will not be in the interest of the nation to publicly say."

    Canada’s former top diplomat, Francois-Philippe Champagne, previously stated that he does not believe the downing of the jet was caused by human error.

    Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran in January 2020 after being shot down by the Iranian military. The passengers were mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members.

    The Iranian military said it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

    Related:

    Black Boxes of Plane Crashed in Iran to Be Deciphered in Ukraine - French Bureau BEA
    NTSB Says Invited By Iran to Join Investigation Into Causes of Ukraine Jet Crash
    Iran to Announce Cause of Ukraine Jet Crash Tomorrow - Reports
    Trudeau Wants ‘Clear’ Answers from Iran to Determine If Ukraine Plane Downing Was ‘Indeed a Mistake’
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, Javad Zarif, Ukraine, US, iran, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse