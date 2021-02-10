First Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine to Arrive in Venezuela Next Week - Maduro

"Thousands of doses of Sputnik V are arriving in Venezuela next week, the first doses," Maduro said.
He said that, first of all, doctors and health workers, vulnerable groups of the population, and teachers would be vaccinated.
Maduro earlier called Sputnik V the safest vaccine in the world.
Sputnik V was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health in August 2020, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology . Sputnik V was created on the basis of a well-studied and proven platform of human adenoviral vectors.
The use of the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in 21 countries: Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, the Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua and Republika Srpska, Lebanon and Myanmar.
