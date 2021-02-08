Germany, Poland, and Sweden Expel Russian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Moves

Previously, three diplomats - from Poland, Germany and Sweden - were expelled from Russia after participating in unauthorised rallies to support Russian jailed blogger Alexei Navalny.

Germany has declared a Russian diplomat "persona non grata", in a move that follows the expulsion of several European diplomats from Russia.

Commenting on the aforementioned expulsion of European diplomats by Moscow, the German foreign ministry insisted that it "was not justified in any way."

"The Foreign Office today declared 'persona non grata' an employee of the Russian embassy in Berlin," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia expelled several EU diplomats, including one at the German embassy. This decision was not justified in any way."

"The German diplomat was merely carrying out his task of reporting on developments on the spot in a legal fashion," the statement by the German foreign ministry read.

In a similar move, Poland has declared an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan "persona non grata", while Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde also announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

"We have informed the Russian Ambassador that a person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only preforming his duties," she stated on Twitter.

