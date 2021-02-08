Lavrov: West is Trying to Make Navalny Almost Number One Topic in Dialogue With Russia

Earlier, the EU and the US condemned the imprisonment of Russian opposition vlogger Alexei Navalny, describing his case as politically motivated.

The West is trying to make Navalny the most important point of discussion in its dialogue with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Commenting on Navalny's video about "Putin's palace," Lavrov said that it would be impossible to make the film without the cooperation of German authorities, namely the country's intelligence service. According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow asked Berlin how Navalny gained access to archives concerning Putin – Germany confirmed that the access was given.

Lavrov's comments come days after Russia expelled three EU diplomats from Germany, Poland, and Sweden for participating in the unauthorised rallies in support of Navalny. Moscow said it views the participation of foreign diplomats in such rallies as interference in Russia's domestic affairs.

Unauthorised rallies took place across Russia on 23 January, 31 January and 2 February in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. On 2 February, a Moscow court replaced Navalny’s suspended fraud sentence with 3.5 years in prison over probation breaches.

Cooperation on the Case of Navalny's Alleged Poisoning

Meanwhile, Germany has refused the fourth request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the incident with Navalny, in particular about the reliability of media information that the Novichok-class poison was found on a bottle brought to Germany from Tomsk by his colleague Maria Pevchikh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The German side refused the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia to interrogate Maria Pevchikh, citing the fact that her address in Germany was allegedly unknown. At the same time, according to open sources, she met in Germany with Alexey Navalny, who was guarded around the clock by the German intelligence, and on the day of his departure from Berlin to Moscow ... was among those who saw him off," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

At the same time, she emphasized that the German side "did not provide any data on the results of a toxicological study of traces of poison, allegedly found on the bottles of mineral water, which Pevchikh took from the Tomsk hotel to Berlin."

"The German authorities also refused to provide any information about the experts who examined the bottles and refused to interview them," Zakharova said.

