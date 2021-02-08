Supreme Leader of Iran Delivered Message for Putin via Parliament Speaker, Lower Chamber Says

"Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has conveyed to the State Duma chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, at a meeting, a message for Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," the lower chamber of the Russian parliament told reporters.
This is Ghalibaf's first foreign visit in the capacity of the parliament speaker, Volodin specified.
Ghalibaf also held a meeting with Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko.
"I am authorized to convey the message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. This message states that the relations between Russia and Iran are strategic in nature. These relations are deep and they will be based on long-term planning for 20-50 years. The political environment in those countries that profess unilateral approaches will never have an impact or influence on the strategic partnership relations between Russia and Iran," the Iranian lawmaker said at the meeting.
Ghalibaf will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday.
