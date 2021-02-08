MH17 Trial Continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex

Watch a live broadcast from the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, where the MH17 criminal trial has resumed on Monday, 8 February.
Flight MH17 was downed over eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014 amid a military conflict between self-proclaimed republics in the region and the government in Kiev that broke out following a violent coup earlier that year. All 298 passengers, mostly Dutch citizens, and crew on board died in the crash.
Last year, four defendants - three Russians and one Ukrainian - went on trial over the downing of Flight MH17 after nearly six years of research by Dutch prosecutors and the JIT (Joint Investigation Team).
