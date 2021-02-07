Biden Says US Will Not Lift Sanctions Against Iran Until Tehran Stops Enriching Uranium

The United States will not lift sanctions against Iran as a means to resuming negotiations, and Tehran needs to stop its uranium enrichment activities first, President Joe Biden has indicated.
Speaking to CBS Evening News on Sunday, and asked whether the US would lift its crushing sanctions against the Islamic Republic "to get Iran back to the negotiating table," Biden answered simply "No."
"They'd have to stop enriching uranium first?" his interviewer probed, prompting Biden to nod in agreement.
Chinese Leader 'Doesn't Have a Democratic Bone in His Body'
In the interview, Biden was also asked about his administration's approach to China, saying he expects to see "extreme competition" with Beijing, but not open "conflict."
"I probably spent more time with Xi Jinping, I'm told, than any world leader has, because I had 24, 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice president. Traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him pretty well," Biden boasted.
"He's very bright. He's very tough. He doesn't have -and I don't meant it as a criticism, just the reality - he doesnt' have a democratic, small D, bone in his body. But he is - the question is, I've said to him all along, that we need to not have a conflict. But there's going to be extreme competition. And I'm not going to do it the way that he knows. And that's that's because he's sending signals as well. I'm not going to do it the way Trump did. We're going to focus on international rules of the road," the US president added.
