Live Updates: Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 230,000

The United States, India, and Brazil are the worst-hit in terms of the number of registered coronavirus cases, while the highest amount of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and India, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The Brazilian government intends to purchase 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the executive secretary of the Latin American country's Ministry of Health, Elcio Franco, has said. According to the ministry, the country will receive 400,000 doses one week after the signing of the agreement with the Russian manufacturer. Another two million doses will be delivered after a month, and 7.6 more million doses within the next two months.
