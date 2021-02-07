Austrian Chancellor Says Ready to Get Vaccinated With Sputnik V If It Gets EU Approval

"Yes [I am ready to get vaccinated], if the vaccines [Russia’s and China’s] are approved in Europe," Kurz said in an interview with the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
Hungary was the first of the EU countries to start using the Russian vaccine while Serbia hopes to set up joint production of Sputnik V.
The Austrian chancellor said earlier that there should be "no geopolitical taboos" in approving the COVID-19 vaccine, since every additional one, given that it is efficient and approved, is crucial for combating the pandemic.
The EU drug regulator has so far only authorized COVID-19 vaccines by three producers — UK company AstraZeneca, US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech, and US company Moderna. On Friday, leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Greece sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asking her to continue dialogue with COVID-19 vaccine producers to ensure a timely supply of the volume of vaccine contracted.
So far, the three aforementioned producers have delayed the European supplies beyond the contracted schedule, prompting the EU to adopt extra administrative regulations, such as mandating the European-based manufacturers to request authorization before exporting to third countries.
Von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the EU could approve Russia and China's coronavirus vaccines if their developers "show transparency." Her comment came right after peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes Sputnik V in international market, expects that the EU’s regulator may approve the vaccine in early March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)