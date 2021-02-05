US State Dept in Response to Turkish Allegations Says US Had No Role in 2016 Attempted Coup

The US Department of State has rejected high-ranking Turkish officials' accusations of Washington's involvement in the coup attempt in 2016 and believes that such statements contradict the allied relations between the two countries.
"The United States had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it. Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release on Thursday.
US "had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it," says @StateDeptSPOX in a statement. "Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false." pic.twitter.com/U4p1s7OcbS— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 5, 2021
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday accused the United States of being the mastermind behind the 2016 failed military coup in Turkey.
According to the Turkish Anadolu report, the country's prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 363 alleged FETO members, the party behind the thwarted coup.
A failed attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was launched in July 2016 by a faction within the Turkish armed forces, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement, including high-ranking officials.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
