Biden Says Myanmar Military Should Relinquish Power, Release Detainees

US President Joe Biden called on military officials in Myanmar on Thursday to return power to democratically-elected officials after the armed forces seized control and accused officials of committing election fraud.
"There can be no doubt, in a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," Biden said in his first major foreign policy speech.
"The Burmese [Myanmar] military should relinquish power they have seized, release the advocates, activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications, and refrain from violence."
Should Myanmar military officials refuse to fall in line, Biden warned that the US would "impose consequences on those responsible" for preventing the democratic will of the country's people.
Additionally, Biden indicated that he has been in "close" contact with American allies, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to address the Monday coup.
The newly sworn-in president's remarks came two days after the State Department officially recognized that the Myanmar military's detention of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint constituted a coup.
The designation prompts the US to curtail its assistance to the Myanmar government; however, humanitarian aid and programs to support civil society will continue.
