Register
22:06 GMT03 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, people look at a display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. U.S. senators are scrutinizing a facial recognition software company over privacy concerns and the possible sale of its services to authoritarian regimes.

    Canadian Privacy Commissioners Say Clearview AI Engaged in Illegal Mass Surveillance

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081972998_0:161:3280:2006_1200x675_80_0_0_3b328ce1ee121f4490ad100a9bfb79e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102031081973028-canadian-privacy-commissioners-say-clearview-ai-engaged-in-illegal-mass-surveillance/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - An investigation by Canadian privacy commissioners has concluded that Clearview AI’s gathering of billions of photographs amounts to mass surveillance and is illegal, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Wednesday.

    “What Clearview does is mass surveillance and it is illegal.  It is completely unacceptable for millions of people who will never be implicated in any crime to find themselves continually in a police lineup,” Daniel Therrien, Privacy Commissioner of Canada, said in the statement.

    The investigation found that law enforcement and commercial organizations used the company’s database containing over 3 billion images, which included photos of Canadians of all ages, for investigatory purposes, despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of these individuals have committed no crime and are unlikely to do so in the future.

    The investigation also revealed that Clearview had 48 contracts with law enforcement agencies around the country, including Canada’s state policy agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Clearview wound down operations in Canada after the investigation began and cut ties with the RCMP, the only remaining client, in July 2020.

    In this Sept. 24, 2010, file photo the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) prepares for the Cyber Storm III exercise at its operations center in Arlington, Va.
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Blockchain, AI Ethics Among Top 10 Next Geopolitics Risks in 2021, Leading Futurism Consultancy Says
    The makers of the report – the federal privacy commissioner along with privacy commissioners from the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec – have called on Clearview to stop offering its services to Canadian clients, stop collecting images of Canadians, and delete all previously collected digital and biometrical data, the statement said.

    Although Clearview stopped providing its services to law enforcement, the company has not complied with the other recommendations, the statement said. Canada’s privacy regulators added that should the company continue to ignore the recommendations they would seek legal action pursuant to the appropriate regulatory frameworks.

    Clearview AI has courted controversy for mining billions of users’ images from social media sites for its platform.

    Related:

    Watchdog Welcomes EU Recognition of UK Mass Surveillance as Rights Violation
    ‘It’s Disturbing’: Pentagon Launches Mass Surveillance Balloons Across US
    Danger to Democracy or Tool to Fight Misinformation? Attorney Discusses Mass Surveillance in Israel
    US Federal Appeals Court Rules NSA's Mass Surveillance Programme Was Illegal
    Tags:
    surveillance, Clearview AI, government, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse