Watch Out, It’s COVID Times! Indian Official Drinks Sanitiser, Mistaking It for Water

A top officer of a civic body in India’s Mumbai city mistakenly drank sanitiser instead of water from a bottle kept on his table ahead of a meeting.
A video clip shows the officer, who was at a budget presentation meeting, choking just after having a big sip and hurriedly getting up to spit it out.
#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitizer, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021
So that's how they gave sanitizer to infants instead of Polio Vaccine.— Particle Wave (@ParticleWave2) February 3, 2021
Karma is a bitch pic.twitter.com/dZxHdpTBsH— samiksha (@notallokk) February 3, 2021
