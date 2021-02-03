'Alexa, Uninstall Me as CEO': Twitter Shatters With Reactions Over Bezos' Resignation Announcement

Amazon has announced that Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who has been running the company's cloud computing division and the transition is expected to be carried out between July and September of this year.
Netizens are applauding Bezos deciding to step down when he's still "ahead in the game" – referring to Amazon's global success as well as Bezos' net worth of $185.7 billion that makes him one of the world's richest individuals.
Breaking: Jeff Bezos leaves Amazon job to focus on world domination.#JeffBezos #Amazon pic.twitter.com/tABB9Grlhx— J S Villiers (@JSVilliers) February 2, 2021
Jeff Bezos: Alexa, Install Andy Jassy as the new CEO of Amazon.#JeffBezos #Amazon #ecommerce— Krishna Zawar (@KrishnaZawar9) February 3, 2021
Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon CEO This Year— Yash Jain (@YashJain88) February 3, 2021
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will replace Bezos@CNBCTV18Live @amazon @JeffBezos #Amazon #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/kPQW4ZwHTx
Quitting when ahead in the game.#JeffBezos is taking that to a different level.#Amazon https://t.co/2hl25rKDAz— Ajay Krishnan (@AjayJKrishnan) February 3, 2021
Me interviewing for the Amazon CEO position #Amazon #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/LJlRzJeRTh— The Arrogant Dreamer (@JaredSimsMedia) February 2, 2021
Did the CIA just fire Jeff Bezos???— Nihilist Viking (@Nihilist_Viking) February 2, 2021
Or is the off-world billionaire settlement finally ready?🚀#JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/ZH8gLvhyml
Bezos will now serve as the executive chair of Amazon's board.
Several tech leaders including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Bezos and Jassy on their new roles.
Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021
Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished.— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021
Amazon started back in 1994 as an online bookstore in a one-room office that Bezos transformed into an e-commerce giant over a period of 26 years.
How it started vs. How it's going #JeffBezos #Amazon pic.twitter.com/Qctud0zjAH— Laszlo MMG (@MMGinvest) February 3, 2021
In the letter to his 1.3 million employees worldwide, Bezos reiterated the importance of "invention".
"I don't know of another company with an invention track record as good as Amazon's, and I believe we are at our most inventive right now. As much as I still tap dance into the office, I'm excited about this transition", Bezos wrote.
Apart from Amazon, Bezos is part of various businesses like the American publication The Washington Post. The mega industrialist also owns a space research company known as Blue Origin.
