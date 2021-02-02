US Issues License Allowing Certain Transactions Necessary to Port, Airport Operations in Venezuela

On Tuesday, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced it was lowering certain restrictions regarding transactions "ordinarily incident and necessary to operations or use of ports and airports in Venezuela."
#2febrero| La licencia que hoy publica el @USTreasury debemos verla positivamente como un primer paso en un complejo camino en la normalización de las relaciones #Venezuela #US. Todos los que podamos ayudar tenemos que hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/XbvxILLVYN— Luis E. Martínez H. (@Luisemartinezh) February 2, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)