Armenian Gov't Lodges Complaint Against Azerbaijan With European Court of Human Rights

"On 1 February the Armenian government lodged an inter-state application against Azerbaijan with the ECHR over violations of conventions during and after the 44-day war ... This is the first inter-state application Armenia has ever lodged with the ECHR," the office wrote on Facebook.
The Armenian government accuses Azerbaijan of breaching Armenia and Karabakh residents' rights for protection from torture and inhumane treatment; private and family life; property; and education.
"The complaint focuses on protection of rights of military prisoners and civilians, the replaced population of Artsakh, injured citizens, relatives of those killed, people who lost their property, and representatives of local and international media outlets," the statement read on.
The decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the mountainous region internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory but largely populated by Armenians, flared up in late September.
The hostilities, which resulted in military and civilian casualties on both sides, ended after Baku and Yerevan agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire on 9 November. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
