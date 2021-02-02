Register
16:55 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a British union flag face mask walks past a coronavirus advice sign outside a bank in Glasgow the morning after stricter lockdown measures came into force for Scotland, Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021. Further measures were put in place Tuesday as part of lockdown restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Scotland Requires All Arrivals From Abroad to Quarantine

    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (283)
    0 81
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081655199_0:0:3080:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_daceb03f70e37a87e923e50fab4585f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102021081953593-COVID-19-Live-Updates-Scotland-Requires-All-Arrivals-from-Abroad-to-Quarantine/

    The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 2.237 million, with over 103.3 million cases around the world having been registered so far, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.

    The United States, India, and Brazil are in the lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the three aforementioned nations, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.        

    New messages
    • 16:43

      Serbia Hopes to Launch Joint Production of Sputnik V With Russia, Health Ministry Says

      The Serbian government hopes to set up joint production of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the health ministry's State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek said on Tuesday.

      In late December, Serbian minister without portfolio Nenad Popovic met with the general director of vaccine manufacturer Generium, Daniil Taliansky, who confirmed the readiness of the Russian side to make a technology transfer and help train Serbian specialists for the production of Sputnik V in Serbia.

      "I am very pleased that Russia and Serbia started discussing joint production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Serbia and hope that this project will succeed," Djerlek said.

      The official confirmed that on February 11, a group of Russian experts will arrive in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.

      Sputnik V is the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. It is 91.6 percent effective, based on the data from the first 19,866 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine or placebo.

    • 15:12

      Live: COVID-19 Vaccine’s Rollout in New York Hampered by Snowstorm

    • 14:48

      Scotland Requires All Arrivals from Abroad to Quarantine, First Minister Sturgeon Says

    • 14:33

      UK Researchers Suggest One Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Not Enough to Kill S. African COVID Strain

    • 14:32

      Sweden Says Maintains Constructive Dialogue With Russia on COVID-19 Vaccines

    • 13:48

      Production of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine in China to Start End of February, RDIF CEO Confirms

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in China will be launched at the end of February, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

      “The vaccine is being produced or will be produced in India, [South Korea], Brazil, and China. Respectively, in China the production will be launched at the end of the month. We will be also producing the vaccine in Kazakhstan, and develop in Belarus, Turkey, and perhaps even Iran”, Dmitriev said.

      As the Sputnik V vaccine has proved its efficacy, the interest of producers across the world is high, the executive noted.

    • 13:40

      India May Produce As Many Sputnik V Doses as Russia, RDIF Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India will become one of the key production centres for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and may even end up producing as many doses as Russia, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Tuesday.

      "India is a key partner for us, because India will, de facto, produce as much of the vaccine as Russia. It will be one of the main manufacturing centres of Sputnik V vaccine in the world. We expect to submit [paperwork] for registration of the vaccine either this month or the next, our [Indian] partner Dr Reddy's is working on it”, Dmitriev told a briefing.

      "So, after that we will be able to start shipments to India. We could even say that Sputnik V is a Russian-Indian vaccine because we have five partners for manufacturing there”, Dmitriev said.

    • 13:31

      New Mutation of Kent Covid-19 Variant Said to Help Virus Evade Immune System

      New Mutation of Kent Covid-19 Variant Said to Help Virus Evade Immune System

      Public Health England have detected samples of the Kent variant with mutations that may help it evade the immune system.
      Read more
    • 13:18

      Sweden Will Not Recommend AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine For People Over 65, Health Agency Says

    • 12:32

      Russia's Sputnik V is 91.6% Effective Against COVID-19 According to Interim Analysis of Phase 3 Trials Involving Roughly 20,000 Participants

      In this handout photo released by Hungarian Foreign Ministry, a laboratory assistant holds a phial with Russia's coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V, in Budapest, Hungary

      'Vaccine for All Mankind': Lancet Article Validates Sputnik V Efficacy at 91.6%

      This is the well-respected medical journal's second publication about Sputnik V since September 2020. It's dedicated to Stage III of the vaccine's clinical trials.
      Read more
    • 11:26

      Over 56% of Delhi Residents Have Developed Antibodies Against COVID-19, Study Shows

    • 11:25

      Japan to Roll Out Vaccinations in mid-February, PM Suga Says

    • 10:56

      China Cracks Down on Manufacturers of Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

      More than 80 members of a criminal group have been detained by Chinese police on suspicions of manufacturing and selling fake coronavirus vaccines in Beijing and the provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

    • 10:41

      Hungary Expects to Receive 40,000 Doses of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine on 2 February, Media Says

    • 10:24

      Japan Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo and Nine Other Areas to 7 March

    • 10:16

      Malaysia Hits Highest Daily Death Toll With 21 Fatalities

    • 10:16

      Dubai Receives First Shipment of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine, Government Media Office Confirms

    • 09:33

      Tokyo 2020 Chief Says Olympics to Take Place This Summer ‘However Coronavirus Evolves’

    • 08:26

      Russia Records Less Than 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

      Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 17,000 for the first time since October 28, as 16,643 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 17,648 the day before), the response centre said on Tuesday.

      "Over the past day, 16,643 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,597 cases (9.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,884,730 with the rate of increase at 0.43 percent.

      Moscow confirmed 1,701 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,037 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,484 cases, down from 1,842 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,053 new cases, down from 1,068 on Monday.

      The response centre reported 539 coronavirus fatalities, up from 437 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 74,158.

      Total recoveries count 3,340,545 after 22,372 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 18,169 the day before.

    • 07:19

      Tokyo Says New EU COVID-19 Vaccine Export Rules May Delay Deliveries to Japan

       The European Union's new COVID-19 vaccine transparency mechanism, which requires manufacturers to receive authorization for exporting vaccines produced in the bloc, may delay deliveries to Japan, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of Japan's vaccination efforts, said Tuesday.

      "Supply in Japan cannot be confirmed [due to the controls]," Kono said at a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo News agency.

      The European Union introduced its new export authorization scheme last week, in response to a dispute with AstraZeneca. The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant is expected to fall short on its vaccine deliveries to the bloc by 60 percent in Q1 2021 due to production issues at its plants in Belgium and the Netherlands.

      Commenting on the possibility of delays, Kono said that Japan expects to receive all its contracted doses on time.

      "We want to request prompt export of the amount that has already been contracted," the minister said, as quoted by the agency.

      Japan is scheduled to launch its mass COVID-19 immunization program in February, beginning with health workers. In total, Japan has more than 500 million vaccine doses on order from several Western manufacturers.

      The Japanese government is expected on Tuesday to extend a coronavirus-related state of emergency in Tokyo and other disease hotspots for another month to March 7, according to the agency.

      More than 389,000 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Japan since the start of the pandemic. The country experienced a surge in new cases in early January, which prompted the government to bring in tougher social distancing measures.

    • 06:49

      Biden Yet to Agree With Republican Senators on COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package

      US President Joe Biden held a lengthy meeting with 10 Senate Republicans on Monday to discuss the size of a proposed COVID-19 economic relief package, with both sides failing to come to an agreement on the amount that should be allocated to prop up the country's economy, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

      Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion economic package that would include $1,400 stimulus checks for citizens. In response, Republican senators have called for reducing the plan to just $600 billion.

      "He [Biden] felt it was, you know, an effort to engage, and engage on a bipartisan basis, and that’s why he invited them to the White House today. But his view is that the size of the package needs to be commensurate with the crisis — crises we’re facing — the dual crises we’re facing, hence why he proposed a package that’s $1.9 trillion," Psaki said at a White House press briefing.

      In a later statement, Psaki noted that the president would "not slow down work" on the economic stimulus package in order to receive votes from the Republicans in Congress. The Democrats currently hold a majority in both the House and the Senate.

      Those who oppose Biden's stimulus package have welcomed new figures published by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday. The CBO predicts that US GDP will grow 4.6 percent this year, after a 3.5 percent drop in 2020, even without a new bailout program.

    • 06:08

      China Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Ring, Over 3,000 Doses Seized, Reports Say

      Chinese police have detained over 80 people and confiscated more than 3,000 doses of a fake coronavirus vaccine in a crackdown on a ring that operated since the fall, state media reported.

      According to the Xinhua news agency, the police have also eliminated the ring’s clandestine manufacturing facilities and distribution chains in Beijing, the provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong.

      Investigation found that the main suspect together with his accomplices began to produce fake vaccines in September, selling filled syringes with saline at inflated prices.

      Following the crackdown, the ministry of public security has called on Chinese to be more vigilant, get vaccinated only at licensed centers, and report fraud cases to law enforcement agencies in a timely fashion.

      Having launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign on 15 December, the country has inoculated almost 23 million people as of 26 January. By Chinese New Year, 12 February, the number of those vaccinated is planned to hit 50 million.

      As part of the first stage of the vaccination in China, customs officers, health care workers, as well as employees whose work is related to imported frozen products, sea and air transportation, seafood markets and public transport are the first in line to receive shots. Individuals who are set to go to work or study in virus-hit countries will also promptly receive an opportunity to get vaccinated.

      At the second stage, when a vaccine enters the market or production volumes increase, more population groups will get access to shots.

    • 05:06

      Cuba Starts Phase 2 of Abdala COVID Vaccine Candidate Trials

      Phase 2 of Abdala COVID-19 vaccine candidate trials started in Cuba, the country's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) said.

      "Phase 2 [of clinical trials of the vaccine] CIGB66 Abdala began today. It involves healthy volunteers or those with justifiable pathologies," the center said on Twitter.

      According to the center's director, whose speech was broadcast by the Caribe channel, 132 volunteers took part in the first phase of the research. Immunization with three doses of the drug at different intervals showed a strong dependence of the amount of antibodies on the number of doses administered and did not entail serious complications.

      The next phase of the Abdala trials, which takes place in Santiago de Cuba, will involve about 800 people.

    • 04:23

      Brazil's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 225,000

    live
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Scotland Requires All Arrivals From Abroad to Quarantine
    +
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (283)
    Tags:
    virus, disease, death toll, infection, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse