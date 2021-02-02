Register
02:40 GMT02 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, July 13, 2015 photo, an obese woman, left, walks in New York. One-third of American adults and one in six children are now obese, although an annual report released Thursday by two nonprofit groups found that rates could be stabilizing

    Young Canadians’ Mental Well-Being Declines, Obesity Rises in New Millennium, Study Shows

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081952880_0:2:2757:1553_1200x675_80_0_0_eee97d6c1b744097e7e78311f395d026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102021081952931-young-canadians-mental-well-being-declines-obesity-rises-in-new-millennium-study-shows/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - The mental well-being of young Canadians has dropped since the dawn of the new millennium, while obesity and unhealthy behaviors have spiked, a Statistics Canada study revealed.

    "Canadian youth reported worse mental health than older Canadians both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their mental health was also poorer than it was 20 years ago," the Health of Youth in Canada report said on Monday.

    Only 54 percent of young Canadian women – aged 15 to 30 – reported good mental health, while the number stood at 77 percent in 2003. Mental well-being also fell among young men, with the share of those who classified their mental health as "excellent or very good" falling from 76.5 percent to 66 percent between 2003 and 2019.

    Depression and suicide
    © CC0
    Americans’ Mental Health Ratings Plummet to 20-Year Low as Pandemic Persists - Poll
    The study highlights that the pandemic has only exacerbated this trend. Only 48.7 percent of males and 32.4 percent of females in the 15 to 30-year-old age group reported their mental health as being excellent or very good in a survey conducted between March 19 to April 3, 2020.

    The study also sheds light on the growing health issues among young Canadians. While Canadians aged 15 to 30 report being the healthiest among other age groups, obesity rates have risen by 2.2 and 4.7 percent for males and females, respectively, since 2001. Meanwhile, fruit and vegetable consumption and time spent being active have decreased.

    The study did note that daily smoking among young Canadians has fallen by more than double since 2001.

    However, the study also found that young Canadians partook in substance abuse at significantly higher rates in the past 12 months compared to those aged over 47.

    Related:

    The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Schools Nancy Pelosi Over 'Morbidly Obese' Trump Remark
    Battle of the Bulge: Boris Johnson No Longer 'Libertarian' on Obesity After COVID-19 Hospital Bout
    Psychologist on Mental Health After Covid: Online Sessions ‘Equally as Effective’ as Face to Face
    US Election Results Could Impact Voters’ Mental Health, Study Finds
    Tags:
    teenage obesity, child obesity, obesity, public health, mental health, health risks, Health, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse