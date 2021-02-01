Expedition 64 NASA Astronauts Perform Spacewalk Outside ISS

NASA Astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover are performing the 70th spacewalk of expedition 64 at the International Space Station.
They will install an adapter to connect a new lithium-ion battery on the P-4 segment of the ISS truss, to which a pair of solar panels are attached. The renewal of the power supply system of the station began in January 2017. Since then, during 11 spacewalks, astronauts have dismantled a total of 48 obsolete nickel-hydrogen batteries that store and distribute energy from solar panels, and replaced them with 24 more powerful lithium-ion batteries.
Then they will have to replace the high-definition cameras and connect cables to them. The astronauts will also have to mount the camera on the manipulator arm of the Japanese scientific module Kibo.
In 2020, the expedition conducted eight spacewalks, with seven spacewalks carried out by the US crew, and one by Russian cosmonauts.
