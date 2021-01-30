Tunisia Registers Russia's Sputnik V, Health Ministry Says

The registration has been issued based on the vaccine's clinical trials.
"The Sputnik V vaccine has received a temporary one-year registration for distribution at the Tunisian market, through the emergency procedure," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.
This makes Tunisia the third African country to register the Russian vaccine, following Algeria and Guinea.
Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia. It is 91.4 percent effective, based on the data from the first 22,714 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine or placebo.
The vaccine has already been cleared for emergency use in some countries, including Argentina, Hungary, and Palestine. The registration process in the European Union is underway.
