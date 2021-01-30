US, Russia Need to Maintain Dialogue Despite Differences, US Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan told TV Rain in an interview that there is currently no need for a reboot of the Russia-US relations and the two countries should maintain constant dialogue despite the existing disagreements.

Sullivan recalled that US President Joe Biden had recently talked about serious disagreements between Russia and the United States. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the relations with Russia are much broader than disagreements.

According to Sullivan, the arrangement to prolong New START is a positive example of the Russia-US cooperation.

The ambassador said that Washington and its allies will not weaken sanctions against Russia imposed over Donbas and Crimea, adding that the US approach toward Ukraine and the Minsk agreements remains unchanged.

Commenting on the situation around Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who is currently in detention, Sullivan said that this issue is not part of the US-Russian relations, but at the same time, Moscow and Washington should discuss it, since this issue is very concerning.

The diplomat also said that despite the absence of an open dialogue between Russia and the United States on the fight against terrorism, Washington is ready to provide Moscow with information to prevent terrorist attacks.

When asked about the US position on Iran, Sullivan said that Washington was carefully considering the issue of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear problem, adding that there was a serious and meaningful dialogue on this topic with Russia.