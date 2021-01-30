COVID-19 Live Updates: Mexican President Hopes for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week

The United States, India, and Brazil are in the lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India, according to Johns Hopkins University.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Friday that the recently-discovered strain of coronavirus that first appeared in the United Kingdom will become more dominant in the United States by the middle of spring.
The UK coronavirus variant is currently present in at least 28 American states and has been identified in more than 315 patients, according to Fauci.
As for Europe, a number of countries, including France and Germany, have limited travel with non-EU countries, while the European Commission has decided to adopt certain restrictions with regard to the export of vaccines against the virus.
