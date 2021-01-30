COVID-19 Live Updates: Mexican President Hopes for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week

Register
    The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 2.206 million as over 102 million cases of the infection have been confirmed around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The United States, India, and Brazil are in the lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Friday that the recently-discovered strain of coronavirus that first appeared in the United Kingdom will become more dominant in the United States by the middle of spring.

    The UK coronavirus variant is currently present in at least 28 American states and has been identified in more than 315 patients, according to Fauci.

    As for Europe, a number of countries, including France and Germany, have limited travel with non-EU countries, while the European Commission has decided to adopt certain restrictions with regard to the export of vaccines against the virus.

      Colombia Completes Talks With Moderna, Sinovac on Vaccine Deliveries, President Says

      The Colombian authorities have completed the negotiations with US pharmaceutical company Moderna and Chinese company Sinovac on deliveries of their vaccines against COVID-19 to the South American nation, President Ivan Duque said.

      "I want to inform all Colombians that we have completed the new negotiations with pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Sinovac to purchase more vaccines against COVID-19. Thus, we have enough doses for immunization of 35,250,000 our compatriots," Duque said on Twitter.

      According to him, thanks to these two bilateral talks and the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, Colombia was able to purchase 61.5 million doses of vaccines. The head of state added that mass vaccination campaign will begin in the country on February 20. It is planned to vaccinate one million citizens in the first quarter of the year.

      Colombia has confirmed over two million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 53,000 fatalities.

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 13,083 Over Past 24 Hours

      India has confirmed 13,083 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,733,131, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 154,147 people, with 137 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.4 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

      A day earlier, the southern Asian nation recorded 18,855 new coronavirus cases and 163 fatalities.

      India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 25.92 million COVID-19 patients.

      Vatican's Museums to Reopen for Visitors on 1 February After Coronavirus-Linked Lockdown

      Vatican City will reopen its museums, closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, for visitors starting from 1 February, the museums said 

      "It's official: the #VaticanMuseums reopen their doors to the public. After 88 days of closure, starting from Monday, 1 February  2021 it will finally be possible to return to visit the Vatican Collections every day, from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 6:30 pm [07:30-17:30 GMT], with last admission at 4:30 pm," the museums wrote on the Instagram page.⠀

      The museums added that tourists would require reservations for visiting them.

      The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 102 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

      Italy has confirmed more than 2.52 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 87,000 fatalities, JHU says.

      Mexican President Hopes for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week

      Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he expected his country to receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus next week.

      "This vaccine [Sputnik V] will arrive in the upcoming days, and I believe that the deliveries will start next week," the president said on late Friday in an address to the nation posted in his Telegram channel.

      He added that receiving the vaccines against the coronavirus was currently the main step to prevent the further spread of the disease.

      Earlier this week, the Mexican leader said that the country expected the deliveries of 24 million doses of Sputnik V within the next two months.

      On 13 January, Mexico started to vaccinate staff of hospitals using the vaccine developed by the Pfizer company.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Mexican President Hopes for Deliveries of Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week
    Multimedia
    Trending
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse