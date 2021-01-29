BLM Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize – Reports

Petter Eide, of the Socialist Left Party, praised the BLM for raising global awareness about racism among people of all colors, an achievement that sets it apart from its predecessors, according to a written nomination seen by the Guardian daily.
"Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles," he wrote.
Anyone who meets the criteria of the Norwegian Nobel Committee can submit a nomination by February 1. The Oslo-based committee will pick peace prize laureates through a majority vote in October. The awards ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10.
BLM was founded in 2013, in response to the acquittal by a US court of an armed white man who killed an unarmed black teenage boy named Trayvon Martin. Members and supporters nationwide took part in many protests against police brutality, most recently against the murder of George Floyd over summer. Recent BLM actions raising awareness of ongoing racism and police brutality in the US have turned the movement into a global phenomenon.
