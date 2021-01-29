US-Russia Relations Under Biden Administration Will be 'Difficult', National Security Adviser Says

The relations between Russia and the United States will be "difficult" under the Biden administration as the two nations need to have serious sustained talks around a set of nuclear challenges and threats that fall outside the New START agreement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
"On Russia, you know, President Biden takes a clear eyed hard edit practical approach to this relationship. It is going to be challenging and difficult because Russia poses threats across multiple dimensions and part of our inheritance", Sullivan said.
The official emphasised that the new administration wishes to hold talks on strategic stability with Moscow, but will continue to object against "aggressive behaviour".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
