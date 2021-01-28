UN Secretary General Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday, according to his post in Twitter. He wrote that was grateful to get his first dose of the vaccine.
"We must get to work to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are safe," Guterres' tweet reads.
