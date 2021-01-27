Biden Nominee for UN Envoy Reveals State Department Plans to Designate China's Actions as 'Genocide'

President Joe Biden's nominee for the post of US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, revealed during her confirmation hearing in the Senate that the Department of State is reviewing the possibility of designating the actions of the Chinese authorities in the Xinjiang region as "genocide and crimes against humanity".
"I know that the State Department is reviewing that as we speak. What they are doing is horrific and I look forward to seeing the results of the review that is being done", Thomas-Greenfield said.
The planned designation is in line with Washington's policy of accusing Beijing of purportedly oppressing the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. In June 2020, the US Congress passed a piece of legislation called the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020, which accused China of committing human rights abuses against the Xinjiang minority and called on all countries to join in denouncing Beijing's alleged crimes.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
