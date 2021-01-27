Secret Message: Did Putin Write Note Saying 'Biden' During WEF Session?

Russian President Vladimir Putin was listening to a moderator at the World Economic Forum who was mentioning his recent phone exchange with the US president when Putin wrote down a word. While there is no way to tell what exactly he wrote, some journalists suggested that Putin might have made a note saying "Biden" in Russian and drawn several lines under it.
Putin previously stressed that a normalisation of ties between Washington and Moscow is in the interests of both sides.
According to the White House, during the phone talks on Tuesday, Biden discussed several major problems in Russia-US relations. The list includes recent cyberattacks against American companies and government institutions as well as alleged election meddling, which the US has accused the Kremlin of, but has not provided any evidence of.
