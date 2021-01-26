Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has Been Registered in Iran

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday announced that Tehran had registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
"I would like to tell you that the Sputnik V vaccine was registered in Iran yesterday. It was approved by our sanitary authorities and we hope we will soon be able to buy it and start joint production [by] the relevant institutes in Russia and Iran”, Zarif said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Iran is currently working on developing its own COVID-19 vaccines. Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said last week that Iran expected the first vaccine to be ready by the spring, and another two or three by summer.
Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on 11 August. The vaccine is based on a human adenoviral vector platform, which is a well-researched technology in comparison with more modern mRNA medications. The latest interim clinical results in mid-December established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.4 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)