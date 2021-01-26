US Extradites Colombian Paramilitary Member Under Multiple Crimes Against Humanity Charges

"Giraldo Serna has arrived on an extradition flight from the United States. More than 40 arrest warrants have been issued for him in Colombia over forced disappearances, murder, torture, terrorism, and abductions, among other crimes", the migration service said on its website.
In 2019, Serna was convicted in absentia on around 700 counts of such crimes as rape, forced abortion, forced prostitution, and sexual slavery. The 72-year-old is considered one of the worst sexual predators of our time, whose victims count in the hundreds of teenage girls.
Serna made his fortune from drug trafficking in the 1970s and 1980s. He built a reputation among criminal circles and became a key leader in the United Self-Defence Forces of Colombia.
The ex-paramilitary boss would normally spend 60 years in prison on the charges brought against him by the Colombian government, but local media outlets report that his lawyers might petition for immediate release, citing the time he already spent jailed in the US, as well the government's deal with ex-paramilitary members, under which their prison sentences cannot exceed eight years.
