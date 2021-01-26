Register
08:29 GMT26 January 2021
    Staff wait for start of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Treptow Arena vaccination center in Berlin, Germany December 27, 2020.

    Live Updates: Germany Confirms Over 6,400 Coronavirus Cases

    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has now surpassed 99,700,000, while the global death toll from the virus is over 2.1 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The most affected nation is currently the US, with over 25.2 million infected and 420,000 deaths. It is followed by India (over 10.6 million cases, more than 153,500 fatalities) and Brazil (more than 8.8 million cases, at least 217,000 deaths).

    In the meantime, multiple countries have launched mass vaccination campaigns to curb the virus.

    New messages
    • 08:15

      Russia Records Less Than 19,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours for 1st Time Since 3 November

      Russia's single-day coronavirus cases increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since November 3, as 18,241 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 19,290 the day before), the response center said on Tuesday.

      "Over the past day, 18,241 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,933 cases (10.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,756,931, with the rate of increase at 0.49 percent.

      Moscow confirmed 2,317 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,382 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,510 cases, down from 2,116 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,129 new cases, down from 1,163 on Monday.

      The response center reported 564 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 70,482.

      Total recoveries count 3,174,561 after 23,798 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 19,003 the day before.

      According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 100 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 648,799 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

    • 07:51

      Too Early for Britons to Book Overseas Summer Holidays, Vaccination Minister Zahawi Says

    • 07:31

      UK Vaccine Minister Says He's Confident EU, Britain Will Receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines

      UK Vaccine Minister Says He's Confident EU, Britain Will Receive Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines

      Last week, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said that British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca had announced delays in the delivery of vaccines against COVID-19 to the EU.
    • 07:17

      India Registers Over 9,000 New COVID-19 Infections

    • 06:18

      Ukraine Confirms 2,779 New Coronavirus Cases

    • 05:56

      Decade-High Uptick in Finnish Homicides Ascribed to COVID-Driven Stress, Financial Woes

      Woman with a gun

      Decade-High Uptick in Finnish Homicides Ascribed to COVID-Driven Stress, Financial Woes

      The stark 33-percent year-on-year rise represents a break from a steady downward trend, researchers said, pointing to the anti-COVID lockdown as the possible culprit. The last time Finland saw a similar anomaly was over legal amendments concerning alcohol.
    • 05:44

      Minnesota Health Officials Detect First US Case of COVID-19 Strain Originating in Brazil

      Minnesota Health Officials Detect First US Case of COVID-19 Strain Originating in Brazil

      Moderna announced earlier on Monday that early laboratory tests suggest its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new coronavirus variants emerging around the globe.
    • 05:08

      Neither COVID, Nor Brexit: What's the Reason Behind Food Shortages in Northern Ireland?

      A person on a bike is seen as a ferry arrives at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland Britain January 1, 2021

      Neither COVID, Nor Brexit: What's the Reason Behind Food Shortages in Northern Ireland?

      Empty shelves in Northern Ireland's supermarkets have rubbed some salt into old wounds –while Irish politicians are pinning the blame on Brexit, NI Unionists are calling for the abolition of the Northern Ireland Protocol and a clear break from the EU.
    • 05:05

      COVID-19 Death Toll in Mexico Tops 150,000 - Senior Health Official

      MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 150,000 people, a senior health official said.

      "To date, 150,273 deaths have been registered in Mexico", Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

    • 04:50

      Portland Mayor Pepper Sprays Man Who Accosted Him Over COVID-19 Guidelines, Reports Suggest

      In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks during a press conference in Portland, Ore. A Portland man is suing the city and Wheeler, claiming the mayor's office has improperly kept secret records about a homeless shelter project.

      Portland Mayor Pepper Sprays Man Who Accosted Him Over COVID-19 Guidelines, Reports Suggest

      Amid the increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases, some US officials throughout the country have reportedly been spotted violating their own coronavirus guidelines, imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse