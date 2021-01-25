Register
15:28 GMT25 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US China relations

    Xi Jinping Urges World to Reject 'New Cold War', Tackle COVID-19, Global Crises at WEF 2021 in Davos

    © REUTERS / REUTERS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081875339_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b6d158fc91364a3810f1bc7dcafbd5f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101251081874826-xi-jinping-urges-world-to-reject-new-cold-war-tackle-covid-19-global-crises-at-wef-2021-in-davos/

    The speech comes as nations battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and struggle with economic downturns caused by national lockdown restrictions. Reports anticipate a reset in relations with the newly-appointed Biden administration amid the ongoing trade war, it was reported at the event.

    Chinese president Xi Jinping opened the World Economic Forum 2021 in Davos, Switzerland with a keynote speech urging deeper cooperation on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening multilateralism among nations.

    The Chinese president said there was a need to balance COVID-19 measures with global economic development as well as for global economies to adjust growth models and improve their structures.

    “Guided by science, reason and humanitarian spirit, the world has achieved initial progress in fighting COVID-19. That said, the pandemic is far from over, he said, adding "winter cannot stop the arrival of spring, and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn".

    He also called on countries to abandon "ideological prejudice" and follow a shared path of "peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation.”

    “Difference in itself is no cause for alarm. What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred,” he said.

    A woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Sunday, July 26, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    China Economy Rose 6.5 Percent in Q4 Due to COVID-19 Controls, Will Surpass US by 2028, Reports Say
    President Xi urged for global economies to narrow the divide between developing and developed nations, as well as strengthen equality to allow people to benefit from opportunities in economic development.

    Xi also called on countries to enhance global public health governance, stating global problems could not be solved by "any one country alone", adding cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO) was crucial to boosting global health.

    The World Trade Organisation should also be reformed, he said, adding issues on global affairs should be resolved via consultation.

    “To build small circles or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to [wilfully] impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation,” the Chinese president said.

    President Xi closed his addressed urging global powers to strengthen cooperation and avoid closed and protectionist approaches to international relations.

    “We have been shown time and again that to beggar thy [neighbour], to go it alone, and to slip into arrogant isolation will always fail. Let us all join hands and let multilateralism light our way toward a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

    The speech is the second keynote address President Xi delivered after speaking at the WEF in 2017.

    China's Rise In An Emerging Global Order

    The comments come amid developments in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, namely after China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported last week a 2.3 percent growth rate in 2020, adding strict measures to tackle COVID-19 along with emergency stimulus for businesses helped the nation to recover.

    The Chinese economy also grew 6.5 percent last quarter, according to the NBS.

    China also inked the $26.2tn Regional Cooperative Economic Partnership (RCEP) and China-EU Cooperative Trade Agreement (CTA), or the world's largest global and bilateral agreements, respectively, sparking concern in the newly-appointed Biden administration.

    The deals are widely seen as a major boost to China's standing in the global economy amid tensions with Washington in the US-China trade war, which targeted numerous mainland tech firms, including Huawei, ZTE and SMIC, in recent months.

    Beijing also announced plans to further expand partnerships in Europe and the Middle East in its 15-member RCEP deal.

    Related:

    Eurozone Set For 'Positive' Start Amid COVID-19 Recovery Effort, Vaccine Rollout, ECB's Lagarde Says
    China Economy Rose 6.5 Percent in Q4 Due to COVID-19 Controls, Will Surpass US by 2028, Reports Say
    Beijing To Grow Free Trade Network With Int'l Partners Amid RCEP Deal, China's Foreign Ministry Says
    China Catching Up to US in Artificial Intelligence, Brexit to Hit EU's AI Capabilities, Report Says
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, economic growth, coronavirus, COVID-19, Xi Jinping, Davos, World Economic Forum (WEF), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse