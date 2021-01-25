Register
25 January 2021
    A woman wears a face mask as she walks past a mural of a nurse following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, 11 October 2020.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Number of Cases in United States Tops 25 Mln

    World
    As the number of cases throughout the world is nearing 100 million, the United States now accounts for a quarter of all cases registered worldwide.

    The total number of infections in the United States has crossed the 25 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    There are at present 25,124,064 total coronavirus cases and 419,204 fatalities registered in the country.

    The global case count falls slightly short of 100 million and is presently 99,177,542 while some 2,129,134 people have perished from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

    • 08:08

      Russia Registers 19,290 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

      Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response centre said on Monday.

      "Over the past day, 19,290 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,985 cases (10.3 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,738,690, with the rate of increase at 0.52 percent.

      Moscow confirmed 2,382 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,069 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,116 cases, down from 2,929 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,163 new cases, down from 1,134 on Sunday.

      No new cases were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

      The response centre reported 456 coronavirus fatalities, down from 491 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 69,918.

      Total recoveries count 3,150,763 after 19,003 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 22,445 the day before.

    • 07:47

      French Gov't Made No Decision Yet on Third Lockdown

      "Nothing has yet been decided. There are scenarios (on the table) but no decision yet," French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

    • 05:34

      India Sends Note to Foreign Embassies Offering Home-Grown COVID-19 Vaccine, Source Reveals

      The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has promoted domestic COVID-19 vaccines to foreign diplomats and their families by sending official notes to embassies and other missions, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

      Throughout last week, India sent free-of-charge batches of a domestically-produced vaccine to several neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal.

      "Indian Ministry of External Affairs has sent an official note to all the embassies and missions in India offering COVID-19 vaccine to the diplomats and their families," the source said.

      There are two domestically-produced coronavirus vaccines authorised for emergency use in India at the moment. One is Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech, and the other one is Covieshield, developed by the Serum Institute of India jointly with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

    • 04:59

      On Verge of Collapse? As COVID-19 Keeps Claiming Its Toll, Israeli Hospitals Struggle to Stay Afloat

      Doctor Guy Choshen, director of the COVID-19 ward in Ichilov Hospital, speaks to a patient inside the ward, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 10, 2021

      On Verge of Collapse? As COVID-19 Keeps Claiming Its Toll, Israeli Hospitals Struggle to Stay Afloat

      Although Israel's health care system is considered one of the best in the world, professionals are complaining that the most recent wave of the pandemic has created an unprecedented situation that is putting a strain on the country's hospitals and staff.
    • 04:55

      CDC Has No Exact Estimates of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in US, New Chief Says

      FILE PHOTO: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, U.S. December 20, 2020

      CDC Has No Exact Estimates of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply in US, New Chief Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has no exact estimates of the coronavirus vaccine supply in the US, the new CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said.
    • 04:38

      Germany Reports 6,729 New Cases, 217 New Fatalities, Robert Koch Institute Says

    COVID-19 Live Updates: Number of Cases in United States Tops 25 Mln
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse