Boris Johnson to Launch New International Climate Change Coalition

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Monday a new international coalition to tackle the impact of climate change and set the agenda of the COP26 UN Climate Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, his office said in a statement.

"To make sure we get not just warm words but real change, I am today launching an all-new Adaptation Action Coalition to set the agenda ahead of COP26," Johnson is expected to say in a virtual address to the Climate Adaption Summit to be hosted by the Netherlands.

The new Adaption Action Coalition was developed by the UK in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations to turn international political commitments made through the United Nations Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities.

"It is undeniable that climate change is already upon us and is already devastating lives and economies. We must adapt to our changing climate, and we must do so now," Johnson will add.

The prime minister will also pledge to make the need for a resilient recovery one of his government´s priorities when the UK takes over the pro tempore presidency of the G7 at a summit to be held in the English county of Cornwall in June.

The coalition to be announced by Johnson on Monday takes forward a call for action on adaptation and resilience made at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, committing countries to act now on adaptation, integrate climate risk into all decision making, and increase the availability of adaptation financing.

It has now been signed by over 120 countries, the European Union, and 86 organizations, including a number of UN agencies, the UK prime minister´s office said.

The virtual Climate Adaption Summit, to be hosted by the Netherlands on Monday, will be attended by institutions, government leaders, mayors, private sector, civil society and youth movements.