Register
01:23 GMT25 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during his visit to a storm basin near the River Mersey in Didsbury, Manchester, as Storm Christoph brings heavy rains and flooding across the country, Britain January 21, 2021

    Boris Johnson to Launch New International Climate Change Coalition

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081868601_0:0:3475:1955_1200x675_80_0_0_21c7d03389a0896d705daa3c2648fae0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101251081868559-uk-prime-minister-to-launch-new-international-climate-change-coalition/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Monday a new international coalition to tackle the impact of climate change and set the agenda of the COP26 UN Climate Conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, his office said in a statement.

    "To make sure we get not just warm words but real change, I am today launching an all-new Adaptation Action Coalition to set the agenda ahead of COP26," Johnson is expected to say in a virtual address to the Climate Adaption Summit to be hosted by the Netherlands.

    The new Adaption Action Coalition was developed by the UK in partnership with Egypt, Bangladesh, Malawi, the Netherlands, Saint Lucia and the United Nations to turn international political commitments made through the United Nations Call for Action on Adaptation and Resilience into on-the-ground support for vulnerable communities.

    "It is undeniable that climate change is already upon us and is already devastating lives and economies. We must adapt to our changing climate, and we must do so now," Johnson will add.

    The prime minister will also pledge to make the need for a resilient recovery one of his government´s priorities when the UK takes over the pro tempore presidency of the G7 at a summit to be held in the English county of Cornwall in June.

    The coalition to be announced by Johnson on Monday takes forward a call for action on adaptation and resilience made at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit, committing countries to act now on adaptation, integrate climate risk into all decision making, and increase the availability of adaptation financing.

    It has now been signed by over 120 countries, the European Union, and 86 organizations, including a number of UN agencies, the UK prime minister´s office said.

    The virtual Climate Adaption Summit, to be hosted by the Netherlands on Monday, will be attended by institutions, government leaders, mayors, private sector, civil society and youth movements.

    Related:

    UK Government Announces £1.2bn for ‘World’s Most Powerful Weather and Climate Supercomputer’
    UK Green Party Tripled Popular Vote But Failed To Make Breakthrough Despite 'Climate Emergency'
    ‘It Should Be Cancelled’: Netizens React to UK Police Warning About Greta Thunberg’s Climate Protest
    Johnson Has ‘Warm' Chat with Biden on COVID-19, Climate Issues in Wake of Downing Street Name Gaffe
    MI5 Chief on Security Threats to UK: Russia Brings "Bad Weather Bursts," China "Changes Climate"
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, Climate Change Agreement, Britain’s Department for Energy and Climate Change, climate change, climate change, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women eating ice cream bars in Nepal.
    Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse