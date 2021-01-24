President Putin to Speak at World Economic Forum Next Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the virtual economic forum in Davos next week, the state-run Russian television channel Rossiya 1 reported Sunday.
In the week starting 25 January, Putin also plans to hold a cabinet session, talk by video to students at Russian universities on Monday, and attend an exhibition at Moscow’s Great Patriotic War Museum on Wednesday dedicated to the end of St.Petersburg blockade by Nazi German troops.
The virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum titled "The Davos Agenda" will be held from 25-29 January. The participants of the meeting will focus on the issues of technological development, global cooperation, climate change, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
