COVID-19 Live Updates: US Nearing 25 Mln Cases as Global Infections Climb Towards 100 Mln

The United States is heading towards a 25 million cases threshold, reporting 24,991,122 total confirmed infections on Sunday. Since November, the nation has been registering no less than 100,000 new cases per day, which has solidified its unfortunate position as the most coronavirus-affected nation.
Eighteen countries overall are reported to have more than 1 million confirmed cases, with India, Brazil, Russia and the UK being in the top 5.
The highest death toll in the world has been registered in the US, Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
