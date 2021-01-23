Register
23:30 GMT23 January 2021
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden from London, Britain in this social media image obtained on January 23, 2021.

    Boris Johnson Delighted With His First Phone Call With Biden

    © REUTERS / DOWNING ST
    World
    Prior to calling the head of the British Conservative Party, Biden had held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his joy after speaking to the new US president, Joe Biden, on Twitter Saturday, expressing hope to deepen cooperation towards a "green, sustainable recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic".

    Johnson was among the first heads of state and government to be called by Biden after taking office, and the first European leader to speak to the new president over the phone.

    "Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening,” Johnson wrote.

    Johnson congratulated Biden on his inauguration and "the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations", said the statement from Downing Street.

    UK prime minister "warmly welcomed" Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the World Health Organization.

    "They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible", the statement read.

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the final 2020 U.S. presidential campaign debate with U.S. President Donald Trump, in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    'Pragmatic' Joe Biden Will Work Closely With Boris Johnson, Says Potential Administration Pick
    Biden took office as president of the US on January 20 in an unprecedentedly high-security ceremony, since, in order to preserve law and order at the high-profile gathering, as many as 25,000 National Guard troops and numerous control points were put in place. The authorities also moved to restrict public access to the inauguration due to the still-raging pandemic, namely to the National Mall, which this time saw 200,000 small US state and city flags installed instead of a live audience there.

    On Inauguration Day, Biden signed several executive orders including one on the US rejoining the Paris climate accord. The decision reverses former US President Donald Trump's move to abandon the treaty in 2017.

