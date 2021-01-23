Boris Johnson Delighted With His First Phone Call With Biden

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his joy after speaking to the new US president, Joe Biden, on Twitter Saturday, expressing hope to deepen cooperation towards a "green, sustainable recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic".
Johnson was among the first heads of state and government to be called by Biden after taking office, and the first European leader to speak to the new president over the phone.
"Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening,” Johnson wrote.
Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening. I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Y4P3G74PPz— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 23, 2021
Johnson congratulated Biden on his inauguration and "the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations", said the statement from Downing Street.
UK prime minister "warmly welcomed" Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as the World Health Organization.
"They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible", the statement read.
On Inauguration Day, Biden signed several executive orders including one on the US rejoining the Paris climate accord. The decision reverses former US President Donald Trump's move to abandon the treaty in 2017.
