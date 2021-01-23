Iran-US Cooperation on Security in Persian Gulf Possible, Zarif Says

Zarif said that in his personal opinion, which is not the official point of view in Iran, Tehran needs to determine what kind of bilateral relations it can have with Washington.
"[We need to] tell the United States that we do not cooperate with you on the issue of Israel ... however, there are no problems regarding cooperation on oil, just as there are no problems with the issue of maintaining the security of the Persian Gulf," Zarif told the Iranian Etemad news agency.
At the same time, the Iranian top diplomat said that a foreign presence in the Persian Gulf undermines regional security, and thus the US should not be present here.
