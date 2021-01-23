COVID-19 Live Updates: First Case of Mutated Strain from South Africa Identified in Portugal

Portugal has detected the first case of the South African coronavirus variant, Ricardo Jorge health institute told Lusa news agency late on Friday.
"We are undergoing due process to rapidly test and interrupt this potential chain of transmission," the institute was quoted as saying.
The South African strain was detected in December, around the same time the UK informed the WHO of a mutated highly-transmissible coronavirus variant which has since spread to other nations despite efforts to suspend air traffic with Britain.
