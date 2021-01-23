Register
08:28 GMT23 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Signs are seen as ambulances carrying patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) queued outside the Santa Maria Hospital, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Lisbon, Portugal, 22 January 2021.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: First Case of Mutated Strain from South Africa Identified in Portugal

    © REUTERS / PEDRO NUNES
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/17/1081855789_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d7d904aeab55f0d1430924d5eb2c4118.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101231081855830-covid-19-live-updates-first-case-of-mutated-strain-from-south-africa-identified-in-portugal/

    The coronavirus, which was declared a pandemic in March, has infected more than 98.1 million people worldwide, with over 2.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU). In December, South Africa detected a new strain of the virus. It and the one found in the United Kingdom have since spread across the world.

    Portugal has detected the first case of the South African coronavirus variant, Ricardo Jorge health institute told Lusa news agency late on Friday.

    "We are undergoing due process to rapidly test and interrupt this potential chain of transmission," the institute was quoted as saying.

    The South African strain was detected in December, around the same time the UK informed the WHO of a mutated highly-transmissible coronavirus variant which has since spread to other nations despite efforts to suspend air traffic with Britain.

    Follow our live feed to find out more!

    New messages
    • 08:01

      Russia Registers 20,921 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

      Russia registered 20,921 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,513 the day before, taking the tally to 3,698,273, the coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

      "Over the past day, 20,921 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,351 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms", the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,698,273, with the rate of increase at 0.57 percent.

      Moscow confirmed 2,668 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 3,037 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,056 cases, down from 3,104 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,121 new cases, down from 1,142 on Friday.

      The response centre reported 559 coronavirus fatalities, down from 580 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 68,971.

      Total recoveries count 3,109,315 after 27,779 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 27,318 the day before.

    • 07:23

      Hong Kong Locks Down Nearly 10,000 People in Coronavirus-Hit District, Reports Say

      Hong Kong authorities on Saturday issued a two-day lockdown on some 10,000 residents of the densely populated Yau Tsim Mong district, seeking to stem a spike in COVID-19 transmissions, media reported.

      The order was announced at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday (20:00 GMT on Friday) catching residents by surprise, with many learning of the lockdown while heading out to work, South China Morning Post reported.

      About 150 housing blocks of the low-income Jordan neighbourhood, where many residents live in subdivided apartments, were cordoned off by police as health care and social workers were mobilized to begin a mass testing drive, according to the newspaper.

      COVID-19 cases began a steep climb over the course of the month, centered around the Kowloon district, with over 50 infections reported daily since mid-January. Over 700 people are currently hospitalised, with 34 in critical condition.

      Since the beginning of the pandemic, the special administrative region has registered just under 10,000 cases and 168 deaths.

    • 06:52

      Mexican Businessman Claims Purchasing 2Mln Doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

      A Mexican businessman from the eastern state of Veracruz has claimed to have acquired two million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and exclusive distribution rights for it as the government allows private firms and regional authorities to buy vaccines authorised by the national regulator.

      On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the authorisation of acquisition of approved vaccines by regional authorities and private companies.

      "I already have two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ... I welcome the decision of the president, I celebrate it, I think that it is very sensible on the president's part and we are waiting for the order to be issued and hoping for a simultaneous authorisation by the Mexican regulator Cofepris", businessman Alejandro Cossio told the Financiero newspaper, adding that the vaccine will be sold within the $36 to $41 price range, depending on who will use it and where.

      According to the Mural newspaper, Cossio claims to have exclusive distribution rights in Mexico, Central and Southern Americas.

      Meanwhile, a source in the country's health sector told Sputnik that Cossio's purchase claims were false and refuted his statements about distribution rights.

      Mexico launched its vaccination campaign earlier in the month, using the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

      A the same time, the country's authorities expect to receive the first 400,000 doses of Sputnik V next week, despite it not being approved for emergency use yet.

    • 06:40

      Pfizer Seeks to Decrease Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Due to 'Extra' Dose in Vials, Reports Say

      Pfizer is seeking to capitalise on the fact that the vials of their coronavirus vaccines contain enough for a sixth dose, one more than the originally intended five, by decreasing shipments and recalculating its volumes, the New York Times reported.

      According to the newspaper, Pfizer is set to retrospectively charge governments for the extra dose or count its contractual obligation fulfilled ahead of time.

      Earlier in the month, the pharmaceutical behemoth successfully lobbied the US Food and Drug Administration to change the wording of the government contract to say that vials contained "up to six doses" instead of five. Similar changes were pushed through on labels in the World Health Organisation and the EU’s European Medicines Agency.

      This may force the US federal government to decrease the vaccine supply to the state level based on the assumption that each vial has six doses.

      This change would mean Pfizer can claim it would produce up to two billion doses throughout 2021 instead of the originally outlined 1.3 billion doses. This would also mean US regulatory agencies can count that 120 million doses would have been administered by the end of March, well over the originally planned 100 million, the Times reported.

      Crucial to the situation is the fact that Pfizer sells its coronavirus vaccine by the dose and not by the vial.

      Health care workers, however, have complained that the extra dose requires a specialised syringe to extract.

      White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the new administration may employ special powers to accelerate the production of the special syringes, known as low dead-volume syringes, and prioritise vaccine distribution to health care centres with guaranteed stockpiles.

    • 06:07

      Mexican President Discusses Migration, COVID-19 With Biden

      "We have talked with President Biden in a friendly and respectful manner. We discuss the issues related to migration, COVID-19 and cooperation for development and well-being. Everything points toward good relations for the benefit of our peoples and nations", the Mexican president tweeted.

    • 04:49

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 14,256 Over Past 24 Hours

      India has confirmed 14,256 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,639,684, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 153,184 people, with 152 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.3 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

      India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 24.8 million COVID-19 patients.

    • 04:41

      Thailand Registers 198 New Cases, 1 New Fatality

    • 04:40

      Germany Reports 16,417 New Cases, 879 New Deaths

    live
    COVID-19 Live Updates: First Case of Mutated Strain from South Africa Identified in Portugal
    +
    Tags:
    pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse