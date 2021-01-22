US Charges Ex-Employee of American Embassy in Moscow With Conspiracy to Defraud Refugee Program

The US Justice Department on Friday charged a Russian-native former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow with conspiracy to steal records and defraud the refugee program.
Krasilova was in Spain for a short business trip and was detained on the Tenerife island.
In March, Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned Krasilova's detention, saying it was yet "another example of the US hunting for Russians all across the globe."
"The detention of #Russian national Olesya Krasilova is yet another example of the #US hunting for #Russians all across the globe. We have strongly demanded that the US authorities withdraw the #extradition request", the statement read.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)