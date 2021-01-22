Register
18:25 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    City of London skyline at sunset.

    City of London to Remove Guildhall Statues of Two Historical Figures For Links to Slave Trade

    © Flickr / Steve Keiretsu
    World
    Get short URL
    402
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079847834_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_2b92ed6fbf79df05df4e372f91b7f9b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101221081850133-city-of-london-to-remove-guildhall-statues-of-two-historical-figures-for-links-to-slave-trade/

    Since the outbreak of the Black Lives Matter protests last year in response to claims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United Kingdom, the London authorities have put together a commission which is meant to review statues glorifying figures involved in the historical slave trade.

    Statues of two historical figures will be removed from the City of London and moved elsewhere because of their links to Britain's transatlantic slave trade, the city governing body's Policy and Resources Committee announced on Friday.

    Effigies of William Beckford and Sir John Cass will be removed from the City of London Corporation's historic Guildhall headquarters, it has been decided by unanimous vote.

    The City Corporation will also establish a working group to consider what could replace the statues, and will also think about putting together a new memorial to the slave trade in London.

    “This decision is the culmination of months of valuable work by the Tackling Racism taskforce, which has taken a comprehensive approach to addressing injustice and inequality. The view of members was that removing and re-siting statues linked to slavery is an important milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and diverse City," said City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness.

    ​The statue of William Beckford, who twice served as Lord Mayor of London in the late 18th century and accumulated vast wealth from African slave labour on plantations in Jamaica, will be taken down, re-sited, and replaced with new art pieces.

    ​Meanwhile, the representation of  Sir John Cass (1661-1718) will be returned to the foundation named after him. This is because of the lucrative involvement in the international slave trade which the merchant, lawmaker, and philanthropist had.

    “I’m really pleased the Policy and Resources Committee has agreed what we think is the correct response to a sensitive issue. The slave trade is a stain on our history and putting those who profited from it literally on a pedestal is something that has no place in a modern, diverse City," the City of London Corporation's co-chair of the Tackling Racism taskforce, Caroline Addy, explained.

    ​The move comes after recommendations from the City Corporation’s Tackling Racism taskforce, and it will take place along with new measures intended to increase diversity in staffing, governance, education, business, and policing.

    Recommendations from the taskforce include introducing anonymous recruitment for all pay grades, increased training and a "reverse mentoring" scheme that has been given the green light already.

    The Policy and Resources Committee will also seek to improve diversity in the Court of Common Council – its top decision-making body – including establishing an officer with the specific responsibilities of ensuring member diversity.

    City of London Corporation Tackling Racism Taskforce Co-Chair Andrien Meyers said he is "really proud of the wide-ranging work the taskforce has carried out to promote inclusion in the City Corporation", as well as in "schools and institutions and the City as a whole". 

    He expressed his support for the organisation's "commitment to ensuring the Square Mile is a place where people of all ethnicities and backgrounds feel safe and welcome".

    The Tackling Racism taskforce was set up in June last year after the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests against historical racism and police brutality.

    The City Corporation held a consultative exercise asking individuals their views on statues and other landmarks in the Square Mile which have been linked to slavery, which received more than 1,500 responses.

    Although much of the anger has been directed towards statues of individuals who profited from slavery, there has been criticism leveled at the BLM movement surrounding allegations of trying to scrub out British history and essential figures from the UK's national past.

    Tags:
    London, Racism, statue, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse