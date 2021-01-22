Register
13:51 GMT22 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Muslim cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri

    Hate Preacher Abu Hamza Must Abandon Hopes of Escape to Softer Regime, Says UK Ex-Anti-Terror Chief

    © East News / Associated Press
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202101221081849296-hate-preacher-abu-hamza-must-abandon-hopes-of-escape-to-softer-regime-says-uk-ex-anti-terror-chief-/

    Radical Islamic preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri, also known as the Hook Hand, has been serving a life sentence for multiple terrorism-related offences at the US state of Colorado’s ADX Florence prison, “the Alcatraz of the Rockies”, and earlier begged for release over fears he could die from COVID-19.

    A former UK anti-terror chief has warned that Radical Islamic preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri, a British national of Egyptian origin, must never be allowed back into the country, reports The Sun.

    Sir Ivor Roberts, the Foreign Office's former head of counter-terrorism, has written for the outlet to insist that a return for Hamza, 62, would be the "last thing" UK law enforcement needs.

    “Were he to return here, the simple truth is that even with our talented security services and counter-terrorism police monitoring him, we are not as safe as if he were behind bars,” writes the ex-security chief, applauding the fact that US prosecutors are opposing his release.

    “I have no doubt he hankers after a return to the days when he was allowed to preach freely in London, turning vulnerable youngsters into acolytes hellbent on murder and destruction,” underscores the former diplomat.

    ‘COVID Fears’

    Since 2012, the notorious terrorist and radical Islamic preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri, also dubbed the Hook Hand, has been serving a life sentence in the US state of Colorado’s ADX Florence prison. The 'supermax' US penitentiary is touted as the most secure prison in the world.

    According to The Sun, Abu Hamza, convicted and sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, earlier begged British authorities to move him back to a prison in the UK, citing fears he could die from COVID-19.

    In a letter from his cell, he ostensibly added he could suffer “brain damage, failure of organs and amputation to more limbs”.

    ​However, the prison authorities were cited as insisting that everything was being done to prevent any outbreaks of the virus, adding that the notorious inmate’s health conditions were being ‘properly managed’.

    “It is a measure of the danger he poses that the US sent him to the jail reserved for its most dangerous prisoners, many moved there after murdering their guards,” cautions Roberts.

    US President Joe Biden's new administration should "tell him to abandon all hope" of ever escaping to a more lenient regime, urges one of the most experienced and respected former British diplomats.

    Earlier, in October 2020, the hate preacher also issued other complaints that were turned down.

    In summer last year Abu Hamza al-Masri sued US authorities over “inhuman and degrading” conditions and for breaching his human rights at the Colorado prison, The Times reported.

    He had complained of “cruel and unusual conditions in prolonged, continuous, dangerous solitary confinement since 2012”, the year in which he was extradited from Britain to the US to stand trial for supporting the terrorist organisation al-Qaeda*.

    In 2004, UK authorities detained Abu Hamza in response to a request by Washington to extradite the radical imam to face terrorism-related charges.

    In 2006, he was charged in Britain with 16 offences for “inciting violence and racial hatred” and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, after which he was extradited to the US and was convicted and sentenced to lifetime prison on 11 counts of terrorism.

    The charges included hostage-taking in Yemen in 1998, efforts to create a terrorist training camp in Oregon in 1999 and facilitating violent jihad in Afghanistan in 2000 and 2001, along with supporting al-Qaeda*.

    ‘Mercy Release’

    This comes a few weeks after the outlet reported, without citing any sources, that Osama bin Laden’s henchman Adel Abdel-Bary had returned to the UK after being granted early "mercy release" from a US prison on similar grounds, with judges convinced the obese criminal was a major coronavirus risk.

    ​Adel Abdel Bary was a senior member of the London cell of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which later merged with al-Qaeda, and was sentenced to 25 years for his involvement in the 1998 terror attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

    The fact that Abdel-Bary was reportedly back on the streets ‘sends an undesirable message to those who might be tempted to follow’, concluded Sir Ivor Roberts in The Sun.

     

     

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other coutries around the world.

    Related:

    As 13 Jamaicans Are Kicked Out By UK, What Are The Most Controversial Deportations In History?
    Bin Laden Aide Released From Prison Due to Obesity Now Lives in $1 Million Mansion, Report Says
    UK Radical Preacher Abu Hamza Reportedly Sues US Over ‘Inhuman and Degrading’ Prison Conditions
    Tags:
    Al-Qaeda, al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, Osama bin Laden, Osama bin Laden, COVID-19, coronavirus, Abu Hamza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse