12:55 GMT22 January 2021
    This photograph taken on December 22, 2020 in Puurs shows the logo of US multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer on the entrance sign of the production site of the Covid-19 vaccine that was given the European Union's green light the day before, paving the way for vaccinations to finally start in the 27-nation bloc on December 27

    COVID-19 Live Updates: EU to Seek Clarifications With Pfizer on New Delays in Deliveries

    The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March 2020. To date, more than 97.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Spain has registered its biggest spike in daily cases to date. As of Friday, the total number of cases reached 2,456,675 after adding 44,357 new infections.

    According to the Spanish Health Ministry, the incidence of COVID cases per 100,000 citizens over the past two weeks has reached 795, which is more than three times higher than the 250 mark, considered by the ministry as "an extreme risk".

    • 12:13

      COVID-19 Pandemic Forces 10,000 UK Pubs, Restaurants to Close for Good in 2020, Report Suggests

      COVID-19 Pandemic Forces 10,000 UK Pubs, Restaurants to Close for Good in 2020, Report Suggests

      LONDON (Sputnik) – Almost 10,000 pubs, clubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom were forced to close permanently in 2020 due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns on the hospitality sector, consultants CGA and business advisory firm AlixPartners said in a joint report released on Friday.
    • 12:10

      Russia Aims to Further Boost Cooperation With Hungary in Fight Against COVID-19

      Moscow wants to strengthen cooperation with Budapest in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

      According to the Russian top diplomat, the fight against the global health crisis became a new area of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

      "I know that the test batches of our Sputnik V vaccine in Hungary have worked well. And we support the further development of cooperation in this area", Lavrov said

      On Thursday, Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorise the emergency use of Sputnik V. According to Szijjarto, Budapest is in talks with Moscow to secure two million doses of the Russian vaccine.

    • 12:08

      France Records Over 130 Cases of Side Effects After Using Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

      At least 135 cases of side effects after using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been recorded in France, and nine elderly people have died after getting a vaccine, but the link between vaccination and the deaths has not been established, French National Agency for Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM).

      According to the agency, most of the 135 side reactions "are related to the expected or non-serious consequences," such as fever, a headache and nausea. In total, 31 cases of serious side effects were recorded, including four cases of tachycardia. ANSM made assurances that these cases will be investigated further.

      "Nine deaths were recorded among these serious cases. These were elderly people living in nursing homes, they had chronic diseases, and their treatment was difficult. Taking into account the data available to date, there is no reason to believe that these deaths are related to the vaccination", the statement said.

      The agency noted that it had not received any reports of side effects from the Moderna vaccine.

      The vaccination campaign in France, launched on 27 December has decelerated since last week. However, according to the latest data from the health ministry, over 823,000 French nationals have so far been inoculated against COVID-19, out of the 1 million citizens the government was planning to vaccinate by the end of the month.

    • 12:08

      Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Overall Tally Reaches Almost 40,000

      Estonia has registered 490 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to nearly 40,000, the Estonian health board said on Friday.

      "COVID-19 was diagnosed in 39,701 residents of Estonia in various regions of the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 731,000 tests for coronavirus were made in Estonia", the republic's health board said on its website.

      Some 405 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, of which 31 are connected to a ventilator, according to the ministry. Over the past 24 hours, four people died from COVID-19, it said, adding that in total, during the pandemic period, coronavirus claimed 358 lives

      Meanwhile, Lithuania had confirmed 1,032 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and 29 fatalities, according to the country's COVID-19 response center.

      In total, Lithuania has confirmed 174,846 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,591.

    • 12:07

      Poland Conducts Over 600,000 Vaccinations Against COVID-19

      Poland has already administered more than 600,000 vaccinations against the coronavirus, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Friday.

      "603,809 coronavirus vaccinations have already been completed", Dworczyk, the government's vaccination commissioner, said at a press conference in Warsaw.

      Dworczyk noted that 1,257,300 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the country, however, 1,905 doses had to be disposed of due to damaged ampules.

      During the vaccination process, 283 cases of negative side effects were recorded, however, the majority of them were not serious.

      Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritising medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk.

    • 12:05

      Nine People Detained at Dutch Airport Over Fake COVID-19 Test Results

      "The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detained nine people on Thursday at Schiphol airport. They had false certificates about PCR tests [for the coronavirus], which claimed that they were not infected with the coronavirus", the police wrote on Facebook late on Thursday.

    • 11:57

      Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive for COVID-19

    • 11:44

      EU to Seek Clarifications With Pfizer on New Delays in Deliveries, Spokesman Says

    • 11:44

      Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries, Foreign Minister Says

      Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

      Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries, Foreign Minister Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary and Russia have signed an agreement on Russia's coronavirus vaccine deliveries, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
    • 11:27

      Europeans Become More Willing to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19, Poll Finds

      The desire to take a vaccine against the coronavirus is increasing among the population in Europe, according to poll results from the YouGov polling company, published on Friday.

      "With coronavirus vaccination programmes continuing apace across the world, data from YouGov’s COVID-19 trackers shows that Europeans are increasingly willing to take the vaccine", the pollster said in a statement.

      According to the findings, people in nine key European countries — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK — are considerably more willing to get injections.

      "The biggest increase has been in Sweden. In our first survey there in mid-November only 45% of Swedes said they would be willing to take the vaccine. That figure has since increased to 66% who would take the vaccine (or have already done so)", the statement read, adding that another country that also saw a similarly large increase is the UK, where 81 percent of people want to be vaccinated.

      Outside of Europe, attitudes towards vaccination are less consistent. In the US, 51 percent of the population have either received the vaccine or are happy to get one. In Asia, the most notable shift in the attitude since mid-December has been in Hong Kong, where willingness to take the vaccine fell to 36 percent. In the Middle East, the trend improved in Saudi Arabia, where 51 percent of citizens now want to take the vaccine, while it remained practically the same in the UAE — about 60 percent.

    • 11:04

      Kiev in Talks on Purchasing 1Mln Doses of Vaccines Against COVID-19

      Kiev is in talks with foreign producers on purchasing a total of 1 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Friday.

      "I use all my international contacts and links to provide Kiev residents with vaccines. This is about purchasing 1 million doses of vaccines for inoculating 500,000 Kiev residents ... The city authorities have reached preliminary agreements with certain producers", Klitschko said at a briefing.

    • 11:01

      France May Impose Fines on Pfizer, BioNTech For Vaccine Delivery Delay, Europe Minister Says

      A medical worker prepares the first injection in the region of Madrid with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at Vallecas nursing home as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Madrid, Spain December 27, 2020

      France May Impose Fines on Pfizer, BioNTech For Vaccine Delivery Delay, Europe Minister Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France might penalize the Pfizer and BioNTech companies with sanctions for further reduction in vaccine shipments to the country, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune told the Europe 1 broadcaster on Friday, adding that the deliveries schedule is expected to return to normal starting Monday.
    • 07:48

      British Covid-19 Variant Less Contagious Than Previously Reported, Denmark Claims

      British Covid-19 Variant Less Contagious Than Previously Reported, Denmark Claims

      If proven corrent, the Danish calculations may have far-reaching consequences for efforts to contain the mutated strain, including the pace of rolling back restrictions.
    • 07:20

      France Makes Negative PCR Tests for COVID-19 Mandatory for EU Travellers Before Departure

      Effective from Sunday night, France has introduced a requirement for travellers inside the European Union to have a negative COVID-19 test before departure, in a bid to discourage non-essential travel, the Elysee Palace announced, as cited by media.

      According to the BFMTV broadcaster citing the presidential office said on Thursday that all European travelers would be required to provide a negative PCR tests for the coronavirus 72 hours before they leave the country.

      The new measure does not apply to border workers and those on "essential" trips. Notably, the negative PCR test was only required for people arriving from countries outside the European Union.

    • 07:19

      Czech Parliament Extends State of Emergency Until 14 February

      The parliament of the Czech Republic has voted to extend the country's current state of emergency over COVID-19 until 14 February, according to online media broadcasts.

      On 5 October, the country introduced a 30-day state of emergency, which was later extended several times. The measure has significantly curtailed public life in the country.

      Per the result, 54 lawmakers out of 101 backed the initiative.

      Speaking during the parliamentarian session, Prime Minister Andrej Babis asked lawmakers to extend the emergency until 21 February, citing the current situation in the country.

      As expected, the country's opposition expressed doubt in the necessity of the current restrictions and described the government's actions as haphazard.

      The ruling coalition of Babis' ANO 2011 party and Czech Social Democratic Party were supported by Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, which demanded resumption of classes for grade-schoolers and upperclassmen. The head of the health ministry, Jan Blatny, promised to do so.

      The debates over the measure were quite rowdy, featuring a clash near the speaker's stand as well as one overly excited lawmaker being made to leave the chamber.

      A total of 917,300 cases, including 14,973 fatalities, have been confirmed in the Czech Republic during the pandemic.

    • 07:18

      UK Considering Full Closure of Borders, Environment Secretary Says

    • 07:12

      US Comedian Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19 Just Days After Hanging Out With Elon Musk

      Dave Chappelle

      US Comedian Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for COVID-19 Just Days After Hanging Out With Elon Musk

      Chappelle's shows, scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday at the Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, have been cancelled, according to the comedian's representative.
    • 07:11

      Denmark Suspends All Flights from Dubai for 5 Days

      The Danish government has temporarily halted air traffic with the United Arab Emirates for five days due to the risks of importing coronavirus mutations as well as to prevent fake tests for the disease, Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said, as cited by media.

      "We have previously had imported mutated coronavirus cases from Dubai, and we cannot turn a blind eye to this. Therefore, all passenger flights from the UAE will be suspended for five days, until we can guarantee safety, and that the required negative tests are such, strictly speaking, that they are actual", Engelbrecht said, as cited by the Danish radio.

      He said that the ban on flights will come into force on Saturday.

      As of Friday, Denmark has confirmed nearly 193,000 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 1,910.

      In the meantime, the UAE on Wednesday reported its highest number of 3,491 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, as the country’s borders remained open to tourists from across the world. Amid the surge in infections, the country on Thursday included Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use in the national vaccine portfolio, besides the US’ Pfizer and China’s Sinopharm vaccine candidates used in the mass immunization campaign.

      To date, the authorities reported a total of 267,258 coronavirus cases and 766 related fatalities.

    • 07:09

      Russia, Israel Discussing Cooperation in Joint Vaccine Production, Ambassador Says

      Empty vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are pictured at the San Martin hospital, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 18, 2021

      Russia, Israel Discussing Cooperation in Joint Vaccine Production, Ambassador Says

      TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Russia and Israel are discussing pooling resources together for joint production of vaccines against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador in Israel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov said in an interview.
    • 05:36

      'C'mon, Gimme a Break, Man': Watch President Biden Brush Off AP Reporter's Vaccine Target Question

      FILE PHOTO: With a portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln hanging in the background, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.

      'C'mon, Gimme a Break, Man': Watch President Biden Brush Off AP Reporter's Vaccine Target Question

      As the United States has the misfortune to remain number one in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths, President Biden has signed a slew of executive orders in his first days in the Oval Office to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One of his goals is to get 100 mln Americans vaccinated in the first 100 days of his presidency.
    • 05:35

      Finnish Vaccine Professor Says Booster Doses Could Be Halved Amid Shortages

      A health worker receives an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Fuentelarreina primary healthcare centre in Madrid, Spain January 18, 2021.

      Finnish Vaccine Professor Says Booster Doses Could Be Halved Amid Shortages

      Earlier, drugmaker Pfizer called the reduced deliveries a temporary issue, ascribing the delayed shipments to changes in its manufacturing processes designed to boost production and pledging to significantly step up production in late February and March.
    • 05:18

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 14,545 Over Past 24 Hours

      India has confirmed 14,545 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,625,428, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 153,032 people, with 163 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 10.28 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

      India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 24.6 million COVID-19 patients.

    • 04:42

      Death Toll From COVID-19 in Germany Surpasses 50,000 People, Robert Koch Institute Says

      The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has risen by 859 to 50,642 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

      Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 17,862 to 2,106,262.

      More than 1.7 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: EU to Seek Clarifications With Pfizer on New Delays in Deliveries
