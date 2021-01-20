Maduro Calls on New US Administration to Stop 'Demonizing' Venezuela

Relations between Washington and Caracas worsened dramatically during the Trump administration, which slapped the Latin American nation with harsh sanctions and supported the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido over President Maduro.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he has given instructions to study the possibility of establishing new relations with the United States after Joe Biden's inauguration.

According to Maduro, Venezuela enjoys a good relationship with American society, its university community, trade unions, and African-American movements.

"I consider it important that the National Assembly, as the country's legislative body, the foreign policy commission, study and adopt legislative and political initiatives to start new relations between the United States and Venezuela," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

“We want to improve our relationship to a relationship of respect, reciprocity and the future,” he added.

At the same time, Biden’s nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his US Senate confirmation hearing that Washington should not change its position regarding recognizing Venezuela’s self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido as the interim leader of that country. Prior to that, now ex-state secretary Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington's "unwavering support for [Guaido's] leadership and for the liberty and dignity of all Venezuelans".

"No, it is not," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday when asked whether the US stance on recognizing Guaido should change.

"I very much agree with you, Senator, with regard to a number of the steps that were taken toward Venezuela in recent years, including recognizing Mr. Guido and recognizing the National Assembly as the only democratically elected institution in Venezuela," he added.

Blinken also said the United States needs to consider how it can target more effectively sanctions on Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro so that "the regime enablers really feel the pain of those sanctions."

Washington has repeatedly blasted Maduro for "oppressing" the Venezuelan people. The Trump administration has introduced numerous sanctions against the Latin American nation, targeting its oil industry and officials close to Maduro. The latest round of Venezuela-related sanctions - published shortly before Biden's inauguration - targeted a total of three individuals, 14 entities and six vessels for "their ties to a network attempting to evade United States sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector."

Political Turmoil in Venezuela

The political crisis intensified in Venezuela after opposition lawmaker Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim president and called on citizens to help him take power in the country. Guaido immediately received support from the United States and some Latin American countries, including Colombia.

While Guaido was endorsed as "president" by the US and Colombia, a number of countries, including Russia and China, have said they only recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a "US puppet", accusing him of trying to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela so that the United States could seize control of the country's natural resources.