EU Sees Biden Presidency as Opportunity to Rejuvenate Transatlantic Relationship, Michel Says

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said that "the darkness of violence" will not undermine democracy when commenting on the 6 January US Capitol riots, adding that American democracy has proven its strength.
"But the darkness of violence will never deem the light of democracy. Law, order, and democracy have prevailed over this disgraceful attempt to overturn the election. American democracy has proven its strength and resilience”, Michel said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.
Michel also expressed hope that the transition to the Biden administration on Wednesday will be peaceful.
"Today is more than a transition. Today is an opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship which has greatly suffered in the last four years”, the EU official said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
